From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has lauded the leadership of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over its forthrightness in revenue drive in the country.

NYCN President Solomon Adodo, who made the commendation at a media briefing in Abuja, noted that it has become imperative to use the media platform to publicise and garner support for the leadership of the FIRS for championing innovative ways in generating revenue.

‘We thank the various national youth leaders who have joined forces with us, and whose voices have been strong in support of the positive tax administration advocacy. Our gratitude also goes to our partner, Civil Society Organizations, some of which are represented here,’ he said.

‘The public may wonder why the NYCN bothers itself with what is generally believed to be the spurious, concocted and mischievously slanted story about the FIRS’s proposed expenditure published and circulated on some social media platforms. However, it will be a national disservice for a serious-minded and reputable organization like the NYCN to ignore such a pertinent national issue.

‘Indeed, NYCN can not sit back and watch the national tax administration and the well-intentioned programmes of the FIRS dragged into the mud, especially against the backdrop of the fact that the agency mobilises revenue for our commonwealth, thereby contributing to our national economic development as well as the well-being of ordinary Nigerians generally,’ he noted.

Speaking further, NYCN said: ‘Any discerning mind would see that the said budget estimate is a proposed expenditure that would eventually pass through the eagle eyes of the National Assembly for rigorous scrutiny. So, we wonder why such a document should suddenly become a public controversy.

‘What is even more worrisome is the fact that no attempt was made to seek an explanation or clarification of the various expenditure sub-headings contained in the document. Another issue of concern is the question: why is somebody or a group of persons particularly interested in the expenditure proposal of the FIRS?

‘As part of our continued show of support to the Management of FIRS, the NYCN in conjunction with strategic Civil Society Organizations will be carrying out several advocacy programmes to educate and sensitize Nigerians, especially the youth on their roles in improving revenue generation by supporting and deepening the expansion of the National Tax Net.

‘These programmes will include seminars, media engagements, rallies and public enlightenment campaigns. We urge all the youths and indeed well-meaning citizens to be alive to their patriotic responsibilities of paying their tax as and when due. The FIRS needs our continued support and progressive engagements.

‘We must extend that to the revenue agency at all times. In conclusion, we urge the FIRS to remain focused and true to its progressive programmes,’ NYCN charged.

