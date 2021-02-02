Former Deputy President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ezemagu Nnamdi, has lauded a Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa, for youth empowerment and community development in Nigeria.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Nnamdi described Ohaa as a patriotic Nigeria who is doing his best for the development of Nigeria.

The NYCN former deputy said: “Ohaa is a man of integrity who believes in the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria. He also believes youths remain important segment of any society that is yarning for development.

“Ohaa who hails from Obuoffia, Nkanu West Local Government of Enugu State has not just used his position to developed his community or state, but has lawfully helped and supported many indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“For years, Ohaa has continued to support youths from across the country. He has empowered many youths from Enugu State, provided them with needed support within his capacity to enable Enugu youths grow. Interestingly, Ohaa has also within his means intervened on issues of community development. He is a man that believes in giving back to the society.

“As I urged him not to relent in his efforts, I also charged every Nigerians to emulate his efforts, tenacity of purpose, transparency and patriotism as well as selfless service to humanity and contribution to national development for the development of Nigeria.”