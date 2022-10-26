From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

In order to forestall what is tagged a leadership crisis in the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State chapter, the management of the council has asked its chairman, Osahon Obasuyi, to step down and give room for new leadership of the council to emerge.

The aggrieved members of the council, led by Batholomew Okoudo, made the call while briefing newsmen in Benin City.

He said the provision of the constitution gives room for the chairman to set the process of electing a new executive in motion within 60 days but he has refused to initiate any thereby compelling management of the youth council to meet to dissolve the state executives

“The tenure of the present executive committee is supposed to end by the 20th of November 2022 and by the provision of the constitution of the youth council, the executive council is supposed to meet 60 days to the end of the expiration of the Congress to do two things. One, constitute an ELECO; two constitute Congress Planning Committee CPC but the youth council has abysmally failed to carry out these functions.

“And therefore, we the management of the youth council met today and at the end of our meeting, we took a resolution to formally dissolve the exco of the youth council and to that extent, the exco of the youth council has been dissolved in line with the provision of our constitution.

“And we are here this afternoon to formally present the technical committee members to the Edo youths.

“And here we have the chairman, Comrade Ehis Osagie, who is now the chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Technical Committee with four other members as a committee, each member representing each of the three senatorial districts and two from the affiliate body youth organisations,” he said.

Also speaking, former chairman of the council, Solomon Ijiogbe said, “Articles 10 and 11 said that the executive of the Youth council both at the local and in the national state should at least 60 days before the expiration of their tenure call for a management meeting to do three major things, one, fix a date for the election, two set up an electoral committee, set up Congress Planning Committee.

“And the Congress Planning Committee and Eleco have not less than 30 days before the expiration of that tenure to roll out modality for that election.

“The constitution went further to say that failure of any Executive at all levels to do as prescribed, such Executive shall be dissolved automatically.

The chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria Technical Committee, Osagie Ehis, called on the youths in the state to stop any business transaction with the embattled chairman of the council.

Reacting, the embattled council chairman, Comrade Osahon Obasuyi, described the whole process taken by the management of the council as laughable.

He said those asking him to set up various committees to begin the process of electing new executives in the council are not members of the council.