The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has passed a vote of confidence on its President, Comrade Isah Abubakar, Secretary-General of the group, Comrade Michael Musa Shekarau said in a statement sent to The Sun newspapers.

This was coming hours after his purported suspension by a splinter faction led by the Director-General, Media and Publicity of the group, Mock Kure, Shekarau added.

The statement read in part, “we have accessed the situation that led to the purported suspension which is suspected to be politically sponsored.

“It is our considered view that there was nothing the President did that amounted to a betrayal of trust rather a stand for social justice and speaking truth to power. He followed all the group’s internal decision-making mechanisms before heading to the press.

“It is left for the affected government agencies to either act or do otherwise with the information at their disposal in respect of the concerned Niger State gubernatorial aspirant, Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi.

“To this end, the public is hereby notified that Comrade Isah Abubakar was never suspended from the activities of the group and remains our National President.

“The suspension only exists in the figment of the imagination of those who masterminded its publicity”.