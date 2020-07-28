Gabriel Dike

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to mandate the acting Rector of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Mr. Olumide Metilelu to step down so that the panel on alleged rape case against him will investigate the matter without interference.

NYCN in a petition to Sanwo-Olu, which was presented to government officials during a protest against the rape case at the governor’s office, the group insisted that the acting rector must step down from the office to avoid him using his position to undermine the probe.

In a swift reaction to the protest, Special Adviser on Education (SAE), Mr. Tokunbo Wahab told The Education Report that he is not aware of any government panel investigating rape case against the acting rector.

NYCN and some students staged protest at the governor’s office with two big banners and several placards, denouncing the rape case. Some of the placards reads: A rapist is a beast. A beast should not head LASPOTECH and Rape is not part of our culture. Stop rape now.

The two-page petition signed by NYCN Coordinator, Ganiu Nurudeen and Secretary, Lamina Mukadas, copied the First Lady of Lagod State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and the Coordinator, Domestic, Sexual and Violence Response Team (DSVRT), Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi.

The petition titled: ‘’LASPOTECH rape probe: Why defendant, Metilelu must step down’’ pleaded with the governor to direct the acting rector to step down in order to allow an unfettered and thorough investigation of the allegation by the panel.

“You will recall Sir that numerous students bodies and youth organisations has been at the forefront of the call for a re-opening of investigation into the case of rape and sexual harassment involving the acting rector, Mr. Metilelu. We express confidence that justice would be served by the time the panel conclude its investigation,’’ NYCN stated.

The youth insisted that for a thorough and uncompromised investigation, Metilelu be made to step down as it is the standard practice and procedure all over the world. It alleged that the acting rector and his collaborators were working round the clock to thwart efforts at brining the case of rape against him to light.

NYCN expressed gratitude to the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and the Coordinator, Domestic, Sexual and Violence Response Team (DSVRT), Mrs. Titilola Vivour Adeniyi for their swift response and firm commitment in ensuring the rape case see the light of the day.

The youth also made a passionate appeal to the governor to constitute Governing Council for LASPOTECH ahead of the scheduled appointment of a substantive rector, adding ‘’there is need to set the reforms in LASPOTECH on a sound footing by constituting a credible governing council made up of men of high intellectual standing and impeccable moral pedigree. We must get it right this time around.’’

Addressing newsmen after presenting the petition, Ganiu said the rape case against the acting reactor happened in 2006.

Responding on behalf of the governor while receiving the petition, the Director of Political Affairs, Office of Civic Engagement, Governor’s Office, Mr. Hundeyin Kolawole, assured that the state government will look into the petition and also acknowledged that the First Lady is handling the rape case.

Reacting to the panel on rape, the Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, Mr. Wahab told The Education Report that as far as his office is concern, the acting rector of LASPOTECH is not facing any panel.

“My office is not aware of the panel against the acting reactor for a rape case. I should be the first person to know about any panel. The people who protested are not students and LASPOTECH is in not session.’’

A management staff of LASPOTECH told The Education Report that NYCN and others who wrote petitions were sponsored in an attempt to ensure that Metilelu fail to secure the rector position.