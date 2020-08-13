The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has urged Nigerian youths to look beyond the problems and challenges facing the country and contribute their quota.

Mr Solomon Adodo, the National President of NYCN made the call at an ocassion to mark this year’s International Youth Day (IYD) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of this year’s celebration was “Youth Engagement for Global Action ”.

The theme seeks to highlight how young people could be engaged at the local, national and global levels by national and multilateral institutions.

The IYD was also to shed light on the need to enable the engagement of youths by making local, national and global institutions more inclusive for the purpose of strengthening their capacity to achieve global action.

Adodo admonished the youth to avoid being used as tools by politicians whose only mission was to bring the government down.

“If the youth allow themselves to be used as tools to bring the government down, they will bring the nation down as well.

“Let us see how we can contribute our quota to national development. Let us put aside our ethnic, political, religious differences and have one culture and one political party which is the development of Nigeria.

” Let us unite to build the Nigerian economy.

“The developed nations like China and the U.S.that we run to for loans and other assistance did not fall from the sky, rather they are harnessing their potential and utilising them.

He used the occasion to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the recent approval of N75 billion for the establishment of the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.

Adodo noted that the NYCN would continue to support the government in its bid to find lasting solutions to the problems bedeviling the country.

“We are grateful that the government is giving the youth new vistas of opportunities through its policies and programmes.

“The recent approval of the N75 billion for the establishment of the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund is one of those programmes of government through which the Nigerian youth can harness their potential and translate it into productivity.” (NAN)