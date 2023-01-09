By Henry Umahi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is a compassionate leader. But he is not pliable. He is determined, resolute and has the courage to dare.

Like or despise his politics, one indisputable fact is that he cannot be ignored. He is pragmatic, outspoken and walks comfortably even where the devil fears to tread.

Wike has consistently insisted that his administration will protect the welfare and interest of Rivers State and every Rivers indigene. He offers no apology on his resolution that only the best will be good enough for Rivers people. This can explain why he has openly expressed anger that in the last seven and half years, no federal project has been executed in Rivers State, something he considers as injustice of the highest order.

By his trajectory, the Rivers State governor has demonstrated that he has a big heart. He takes up big tasks and strives to make a success of them. This has shown in the projects he executes, always determined to break the jinx. For instance, he undertook to do the first ever asphalt road to Opobo despite the rough terrain, embarked on construction of multiple flyover bridges across the state capital at the same time and working to put Rivers on the world map of transformation.

Even at a time his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), shied away from zoning its presidential ticket, for this year’s election, to the southern part of Nigeria, Wike threw his hat into the ring and made such impressive outing that shocked many.

He almost caused an upset and won the presidential ticket of the PDP, coming second at the end of the day, when a few gave him a chance. Arising from that, he has taken the leadership of the party to task, demanding that there should be balance of power in PDP.

A dogged fighter, Wike has become the voice of the down trodden, an advocate of justice and fairness and what could pass for the conscience of the society.

He has done well as governor, executing soul-lifting projects that have made life better in Rivers State. That President Muhammadu Buhari gave him Excellence Award for the execution of legacy projects shows that even his bitter critics recognise his achievements.