Wasiu Bisiliu, Head Coach, Nigeria Darts Federation, Lagos State, assures that the Lagos team will win medals in Darts competition at the upcoming 6th edition of National Youths Game (NYG) in October at Ilorin.

Bisiliu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Thursday that with hard work, players in his team are set to pick enough medals at the competition.

“Lagos team will have a good performance in Darts competitions at the NYG coming up in Ilorin.

“My players have been training before we came for the National Darts Championship in August at Abuja.

“We will bring along new players with different skills to compete in this competition.

“Lagos will have a good performance in every sport they will participate in. Darts will be part of the sports that will win medals for the state.

“We have competent and experienced darters and in other sports in Lagos to win medals for the state. We have nothing to worry about because every other player will also win medals in their various game.

“The state will win more medals when compared to the previous NYG,” he said.

NAN reports that the 2021 National Youth Games billed for Ilorin, Kwara, is the 6th National Youths Game.

It is scheduled to take place from Oct.10, 2021 to Oct. 19, 2021 at the Sports Complex of the University of Ilorin.

NAN reports that Delta won the 2019 edition of the Games held in Ilorin after garnering 104 medals to win for the record fifth time.

Team Delta hauled 104 medals comprising 41 gold, 32 silver and 31 bronze medals.

The 2019 edition win meant that Delta had won all five editions of the game since its inception in 2013.

Team Lagos was placed 2nd on the medals table after getting 72 medals: 22 gold, 36 silver and 14 bronze medals while Bayelsa came third with 45 medals made up of 17 gold, 6 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Akwa Ibom placed fourth on the table with 41 medals comprising 16 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals and Edo placed 5th on the medals table with 30 medals of 13 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze medals.

The 2019 edition which was the 5th edition had 3,893 athletes drawn from 33 states and the FCT who competed in 34 sporting events.(NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.