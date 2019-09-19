Team Lagos was taking part for the second time in the history of the Games, which started since 2013. Lagos was second in her first outing in 2018 and the state’s youthful and budding athletes ensured that they retained the position in their second outing in Ilorin. Team Lagos was also adjudged as the Best Team in the March Past and was given an award of commendation in this year’s NYG.

“We cannot do this without the support we received from our Executive Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who had ensured that we lack nothing before, during and after this Games,” said the Executive Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Adedayo Tandoh during a reception held for the athletes at the Multipurpose Hall of Unilorin Monday night. “The governor has been so wonderful towards sports in Lagos since he assumed office on 29 May, 2019 and we are so much grateful for the moral and financial backing he has been given us,” he said.