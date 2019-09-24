The Anambra Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has decried the non-inclusion of swimming in the state’s contingent to recent national sports competitions.

The SWAN chapter which gave the commendation on Tuesday in Awka, said swimming as a high medal-winning sport should be part of the state’s Team, adding that the state had advantage in the sport because of its environment.

The association commended the contingent for their successful participation at the festival as well as their performance.

“SWAN Anambra wishes to congratulate the state’s contingent for their successful participation at the just-concluded NYG in Ilorin, Kwara.

“We commend the team for their early preparation and arrival in Ilorin ahead of the commencement of the festival proper.

“The association equally acknowledges the improvement in the team’s medal haul of four gold, two silver and nine bronze to emerge 12th on the overall medals table against that of the previous edition where it garnered a total of 19 medals at the NYG, including three gold, five silver and 11 bronze medals.

“The association regrets that swimming, a game with high potential for medal haul has not been part of Anambra Team in spite of the coastal nature of the state.

“We call for the inclusion of swimming in the future state’s contingent as well as employment of coaches with requisite experience in all sports,” it said in a statement jointly signed by Tony Oji and Chimezie Anaso, its Chairman and Secretary respectively.

The sports writers said Anambra had the potential to be in the top three in the overall medals table if players and coaches had access to infrastructure and better training.

SWAN said the body in charge of sports development in Anambra should place emphasis on bridging the manpower gap in the technical officials.

It recommended training for the coaches to bring them up to speed with techniques and rules of their respective games.

“SWAN believes that Anambra can do better in future competitions if better training facilities are put in place in the state.

“We recommend that the Anambra Sports Development Commission draw up a manpower development programme to update technical officials on modern developments in the various sports. (NAN)