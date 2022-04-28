By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

No few than 5,074 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to Lagos for the compulsory one-year service passed out but 12 others were not lucky.

The NYSC Lagos State Coordinator, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, said the 12 Corps members found wanting would have their national service extended as punitive measures for absconding.

Baderinwa, who announced the sanction at the passing out parade of 5,074 Corps members for 2021 Batch ‘A’ stream two, said those that completed their one-year service would collect certificates of discharge.

According to her, the 5,074 Corps members that were discharged fulfilled the requirements for the award of Certificate of National Service (CNS).

Said she: “They have also been well equipped to tackle any challenge that may come their way after the service year through the various skills and life-changing programmes organized for them.”

The new coordinator called on Nigerians to give maximum support to the NYSC Trust Fund, which would bring about transformation, the establishment of projects, and the injection of funds into Corps members’ training.

“As we release you from service today, continue to contribute immensely to the development of the scheme and be its ambassador. Do not wait for what your country will do for you, rather ingeniously see what you can do for this nation,” she stated.

She told the Corps members that the people and government of Lagos State acknowledged their contributions to the development of the state during the service year.

Baderinwa lauded the unwavering support of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the provision of a site for the construction of a permanent orientation camp at Agbowa, Ikorodu.

In his speech, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duty and Intergovernmental Relations, Sesan Ogundeko, congratulated the Corps members for the achievement of the milestone in our national life by completing the one-year national service and acquiring different skills.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the 5,074 Corps members surmounted various challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic to service their fatherland for one year.

The governor urged the Corps members to bring to bear the entrepreneurial skills they acquired through the NYSC platform to empower themselves and others.

“Strive to be good ambassadors of your family and avoid ostentatious lifestyle. Commit to honesty in your dealings and by all means, avoid criminal activities,” he noted.

Sanwo-Olu assured NYSC Lagos that the state government would continue to explore necessary avenues by which support can be provided for the seamless operations of the scheme in the state.