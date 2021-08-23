From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A total of 16 of 1,500 batch ‘B’ (stream I) members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) registered at the Kaduna orientation camp have reportedly tested positive to COVID-19 but were treated and reabsorbed into the camp within the past 21 days the course lasted.

The Coordinator of the Scheme in Kaduna State, Isah Wana, disclosed this to Daily Sun shortly after the passing out parade of the closing of this batch’s orientation course held at the temporary camp, Government College, Kurmi Marshi, Kaduna on Monday.

According to him, “as being done in all the NYSC camps across the country, each staff and prospective corps member undergo COVID-19 test at the entrance and those that are positive are immediately taken to isolation centre for treatment.

“So, in our camp here in Kaduna, a total of 16 corps members tested positive to COVID-19 and they have been treated by the COVID-19 taskforce team and later joined the orientation exercise after certified free of the virus”, he said.

Declaring the orientation camp close earlier, the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, urged the corps members to abide by the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocols as they interface with people of their host communities.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, assured of the readiness of his administration to provide adequate security for the corps members as they are posted to schools and other public sectors for the one year mandatory service to the country.

According to the governor, “it is a defining period for all of us in Nigeria since the outbreak of the COVID-19, which has affected the economy of our country and the world at large. I urge you all to be conscious of your health, imbibe good hygiene and also observe all necessary COVID-19 preventive measures.

“I have directed that more efforts be made towards the provision of some critical facilities in the permanent orientation camp, including ongoing construction of new and renovation of old hostels at the camp for the comfort and conducive stay of Corps Members during orientation exercise.

“This is what prompted the use of this Temporary Orientation Camp here at Government College Kurmin Mashi Kaduna State.

“Our expectation is that you will in turn reciprocate this gesture by working assiduously in contributing your quota towards the socio-economic development of Kaduna State.

“While at your places of primary assignment, I encourage you to interact with your host communities, learn their culture, join hands with the government to ensure a violence-free and peaceful society. The nation places on you high expectations and I pray you will not let us down.

“I want to assure you that security of lives and properties of all citizens in our dear state including corps members remains the top priority of my administration”, El-Rufai restated.