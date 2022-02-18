By Gabriel Dike and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

No fewer than 36 corps members posted to Lagos State for the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 have been sanctioned by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) for different offences.

Also, four corps members are to serve between two to three months as their discharge certificate have been withheld until they have served the punishment.

NYSC Lagos State Coordinator, Eddy Megwa, disclosed this at the passing out ceremony for 4,427 corps members posted to the state.

He said the 4,427 corps members posted to Lagos State engaged themselves in activities that aided the economic sector such as health, education, agriculture and other areas that touch the lives of the rural communities.

According to him, 36 corps members would be remobilised to start the one year service afresh for absconding for three months and above while four others are to serve for two to three months for various offences. He said names of the 36 corps members have been forwarded to NYSC head office in Abuja for remobilisation for one year.

Also, Edo State NYSC Coordinator, Abiodun Olubukola said 12 corps members who absconded from the one year mandatory service would have to repeat the service.

Olubukola said this in Benin during the passing-out ceremony of 2021 batch ‘A’ Stream 1 corp members.