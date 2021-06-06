From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi and Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kebbi State Coordinator of National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Alhaji Mustapha Muhammed, has urged Nigeria’s youths to continue to be patriotic, shun violence and promote the unity of the country.

Muhammed stated this yesterday while addressing Batch A Stream II corps members at the permanent orientation camp during their “Jeans Carnival” celebration to mark the 48th anniversary of NYSC in Nigeria.

During the celebration, corps members and staff, staged rally with placards that had different inscriptions such as: NYSC says Go on With One Nigeria (Gowon); NYSC is for Unity of Nigeria, thank you Gowon; Shun drug peddling and abuse; though tongue, tribe and creed may differ, in brotherhood we stand; Unity and togetherness is our goal, among others.

Addressing corps members, Muhammed said: “Today, NYSC is 48 years old when General Yakubu Gowon established the scheme for the unity of this nation. Since then, NYSC has become the strongest pillar in this nation. If not because of NYSC, some of you would not know the roads linking to Niger, Kebbi, Zamfara and Kaduna states.”

In a related development, some corps members, who spoke with Sunday Sun in Kaduna, urged the Federal Government to disregard the argument by those calling for scrapping of the scheme.