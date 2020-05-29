Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Five outgone National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) corps members who completed their service year yesterday in Ondo State are to repeat the mandatory service for allegedly absconding from their posts during the service year.

Also, nine of the corp members will have their service year extended for alleged misconduct during their service year.

The State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Grace Akpabio disclosed these during the passing out programme organized for the corp members at the Secretariat of Akure South Local Government Area.

However she informed that one out of the over 1,500 corps members received state award.

Mrs. Akpabio who charged the outgone Corp members to be agents of change in the society, said ” I wish to inform you that our resources, energy and talents should be unreservedly directed and dedicated to the ideals which enable a nation to rise above its history and attain heights that would have normally and ordinarily been deemed unattainable.”

She said the youths constitute a dominant force for national growth and development and as such have very critical roles to play in the all-important task of nation building.

“Your invaluable contributions to your host communities bear eloquent testimony to your pivotal role in promoting and accelerating national development in virtually all sectors of the economy,” she stressed.

She added that “as you go into the larger society, I hope you will not be found wanting but rather offer your services selflessly and dedicate yourself to the progress of this nation as a whole.”