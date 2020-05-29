The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Niger on Friday presented state awards to five outgoing corps members for outstanding performances during their service year in the state.

Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, the NYSC State Coordinator, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

She said the awardees were part of the passing out 2,012 corps members of 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream I.

The state coordinator explained that the corps members were honoured by the Chairman of the NYSC Governing Board in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, for their outstanding performances during their service year.

Matane is also the Secretary to the Niger Government.

Ajayi commended the corps members for their exemplary performances and urged other corps members to strive for excellence in all their endeavours.

She, however, said that the issuance of certificates of national service would continue for the next 10 days to enable corps members observe the physical distancing rules and preventive measures against COVID-19.

Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi, NYSC North Central Zonal Coordinator, enjoined the outgoing corps members to keep the NYSC flag flying at all times.

He encouraged the passing out corps members to strive to become self-reliant putting to practice the skills acquired during their service year. (NAN)