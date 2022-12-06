From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Acting Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Christy Uba, has sworn in 784 Corps members deployed to Kebbi State and commended Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for continued support towards safety at the orientation camps of the scheme across the country.

Uba stated this during the swearing-in ceremony of 784 batch C stream II Corps members comprises of 489 males and 295 females at the permanent orientation camps, Dakingari, Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

She said: Let me once again express our profound gratitude to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their continued support towards the safe conduct of the Orientation Course within the context of the ‘new normal.

“Indeed, the sustained provision of Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits and other commodities by the NCDC for usage in all Orientation Camps is a clear indication of the Agency’s interest in the success of the scheme. I also thank the state Ministries of Health, as well as federal and state tertiary health institutions for their support in providing general health services in the camps.”

The Acting DG of the NYSC, who was represented by the state coordinator of the scheme in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha, urged the Corps members to take their service year seriously.

According to her, “my dear compatriots, the Orientation Course is the first Cardinal Programme of NYSC, which is aimed at introducing you to the objectives and programmes of the scheme. It is designed to prepare you for the tasks of the service year through training on Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical activities, as well as sensitization on topical national issues, amongst others.

” It is also an avenue that provides the opportunity for you to realize your potential and attain individual feats both during and after the service year. I, therefore, enjoin you to take advantage of this golden opportunity to participate in all the camp activities.

“One of the objectives of NYSC is to promote national unity and integration. Therefore your deployment to states apart from your origin and also your assemblage here from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds is pursuant to this noble objective. This will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and a shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria,” she said.

UBA also urged the Corps members to be disciplined, shun social vices and adopt the skillset of their choice when they are in the orientation camp.

“I will like to remind you that white-collar jobs are not readily available. Therefore, I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.

“You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas, and make yourselves available for the training, which starts from the Orientation Camp. On our part, Management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme.

“Let me also remind you to adhere strictly to the established safety guidelines such as physical distancing, and regular washing of hands, as well as your personal hygiene in the orientation camp. You are to equally avail yourselves at the Camp Clinic whenever the need arises,” she added.

The DG also appealed for the support of the stakeholders in the advocacy for the establishment of the NYSC Trust fund.

She said: “May I appeal for the support of all stakeholders in the call for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund which is already awaiting accent by the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria. This will enhance the smooth operations of the scheme, especially by addressing the challenges of infrastructure and providing start-up capital for corps members.

“May I also request all stakeholders to render support towards the success of our Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), which is aimed at providing easy access to free and qualitative health care, especially for the rural poor.”

The Corps members were sworn in by Hon Justice Sabiu Shuaibu B at the permanent orientation camp Dakingari, Suru Local government area of Kebbi State.