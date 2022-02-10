From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has disclosed that data generated from Corps Producing Institutions which act as the raw material to process Mobilization exercise, is still posing serious challenge to the scheme.

NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, expressed the worry in his welcome address at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Batch A Pre-Mobilisation Workshop in Abuja on Thursday.

General Ibrahim further emphasised that due to selfish motives of some players along the production chain, he record, which is supposed to be pure and undiluted, have continued to encounter challenges.

“One of the major areas of focus is data control at all levels. As you are all aware, data generated from the Corps Producing Institutions is the raw material processed for the Mobilization exercise. This record is supposed to he pure and undiluted, but for selfish motives of some players along the production chain, we have continued to encounter challenges.

“Let me, however, assure the public that we are not letting down our guard as we have continued to evolve and enhance control measures, including those that are technology-driven. These efforts require the buy-in of other relevant stakeholders, including Students Affairs Officers (SAOS).

“The Workshop theme: “Enhancing the Credibility of the Mobilization Process through Effective Data Control,” is, therefore, a call to action for the SAOS to be above board in the discharge of their responsibility of handling data generated for NYSC from the Corps Producing Institutions,” he said.

On the Workshop, he said: “This is a routine engagement with representatives of Corps Producing Institutions, and over the years, it has given both the NYSC and other relevant stakeholders the opportunity to achieve continuous improvements in the Mobilization process.

“May 1, therefore, use this opportunity to appreciate the invaluable contributions of all our partners in this endeavour. However, I hasten to remind you of the popular saying: “there is always a better way to do things. Thus, all hands must be on deck to deal with some of the recurrent challenges that are capable of undermining the credibility of the process.

“The Pre-Mobilization Workshop started on Wednesday with data collation and knowledge upgrade for Data Entry Officers (DEDs) of Corps Producing Institutions (CPI) The Workshop will feature an interactive business session involving Student Affairs Officers and other relevant stakeholders.

“The third segment of the programme will take place on Friday with key NYSC field operators and technical partners. I am persuaded with the promising atmosphere evident in this full that reasonable ground would have been covered towards attainment of set objectives,” he noted.

Explaining while speaking earlier, the Director Corps Mobilization, Mrs Ango Victoria, said: “Data Entry Officers (DEDs) form Corps Producing Institutions benefitted from a robust learning experience. Both new and existing representatives from various schools were exposed to the moral and legal implication of undermining the integrity of the official data at their disposal.

“They have also been adequately briefed on the sensitive nature of their handles and the need to resist any undue pressures from whoever may try to use them for selfish reasons. The emphasis here is to tell the whole world that I have also done my best as the immediate schedule officer saddled with the delegated responsibility of receiving date for purpose of mobilising them for National Service.

“It is expected that the Student Affairs officers, especially those who are there for the first time, would understand their statutory role as direct supervisors of the mobilisation process at the schools end. It is through this understanding that they can effectively demand accountability from their officers,” she said.

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Bello Muhammad who declared the event open, commended the Director General, adding that his promotion is a reflection of his effort to reposition the Scheme.