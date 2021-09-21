The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has advised Corps members to avoid risky engagements in host communities they are posted to work.

Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General of the scheme gave the advice at the closing ceremony of 2021 Batch B, Stream II, Orientation Course held at Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation camp in Keffi Local Government Area, Nasarawa on Tuesday.

Ibrahim represented by Mr Abdullahi Jikamshi, Coordinator of the scheme in the state, reaffirmed management’s commitment to the security and general welfare of corps members as well as addressing other essential needs for a fulfilling service year.

He emphasised the need for corps members to be security conscious at all times, especially avoiding risky engagements that may expose them to security threats wherever they are posted to serve.

“Risky engagements such as keeping late nights, attendance of late night parties, visitation of dangerous places and acceptance of free car ride from unknown motorists should be avoided.

“Also remember that engagement in local politics of your host communities is a no-go-area for you.

“In all circumstances, always be conscious of the implications of your action or inaction for the image of your families, NYSC and the institutions you graduated from,” he said.

In an interview after the ceremony, Jikamshi assured corps members posted to Nasarawa that NYSC was committed to making their service in the state memorable and rewarding.

“We shall visit them without notice at their places of primary assignment to know how they are faring and what support to give them to carry out their service to their fatherland effectively,’’ he said.

The NYSC coordinator revealed that the 1,191 corps members comprising 660 males and 531 females who successfully completed the three weeks orientation course in the state, were posted to all the local government areas of the state.

He said the corps members during the orientation course were engaged in activities such as military drills, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship development, lectures on topical issues, sports and social activities.

Jikamshi commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his fatherly disposition towards the scheme, as well as the corps members for their cooperation, decorum, and hard work throughout the orientation course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closing ceremony was held low key in keeping with COVID-19 protocols. (NAN)

