The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has urged outgoing corps members to continue to uphold the integrity and other good attributes they learnt during their service year.

Alhaji Suleman Abdul, NYSC FCT Coordinator said this in Abuja on Thursday during the passing-out ceremony of the 2021 Batch A Stream 1 corps members.

“A total of 3,311 corps members are exiting the scheme. Out of this number two will receive awards for outstanding performance during the 2021 batch A stream 1 service year.

“Similarly 55 corps members who failed to conform to the dictates of the NYSC have been sanctioned in line with the NYSC bye laws, ’he said.

Abdul advised the corps members to remain steadfast in putting into practice vocational skills they acquired during their service year.

He said that the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme was focused on ensuring their capability to live a meaningful and productive life.

Abdul advised them to make concerted efforts to excel and become owner of enterprises and employers of labour.

He said the scheme has proven to be highly effective considering the contributions of the corps members in agriculture, economy, health, rural infrastructure development among others.

The Minister of FCT, Alhaji Mohammed Bello, congratulated the corps members for their conduct during the FCT Area Council Elections where many of them served in various capacities as electoral officers.

Bello, represented by Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed, FCT Director, Social Development, commended the crops members for their commitment and contribution to the socio-economic development of the FCT.

He said the FCT administration appreciated corps members CDS projects such as construction of public toilets, renovation of rural schools and health centres. (NAN )