The Oyo NYSC Area Coordinator, South-West, Mr Emmanuel Attach has advised corps members serving in the state to guard against embarking on unauthorised journeys to avoid unpleasant experiences during their service year.

Attah said in a statement on Saturday that he gave the advice when he paid a courtesy visit to the Oyo State NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Iseyin.

He said that most of the deaths recorded among corps members happened in road accidents.

He, therefore, urged them to settle down at their various places of primary assignment and to stop “gallivanting around”.

According to them, if they must travel, they should first of all obtain permission following the laid down procedure by the scheme.

Attah assured the corps members that if found to be genuine, permission would be granted for them to travel.

The area coordinator praised the corps members for their discipline and comportment since the beginning of the Orientation Course.

He urged them to be good ambassadors of the scheme and to avoid spreading fake news through the social media.

“It will be recalled that lately the National Youth Service Corps established six area offices all over the country in a bid to decentralise its operations for effective monitoring and supervision of corps members.

“Each of them is located in a particular geopolitical zone of the country and all the states in a particular zone are under the supervision of the Area Coordinator,” he said.

According to him, since assuming office as the Area Coordinator of South West, he has been going round the states under his supervision, meeting with stakeholders, and soliciting their support for the Area Office. (NAN)