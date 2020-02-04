Chris Orji

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has expressed readiness for increased collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and to partner the commission for the success of its 10 million-man anti-corruption walk, billed for February 14.

The Enugu State coordinator of the NYSC, Steven Gabriel Dewan, gave the assurance at the state’s NYSC secretariat, when he hosted EFCC zonal head, Ibrahim Bappa, who paid him a courtesy visit.

“Like you rightly pointed out, the need to increase the level of interventions aimed at recovering the youths from the moral decadence is not only imperative, but urgent, seeing that they are on very high speed to ‘make it’ by all means,” Dewan said.

While thanking Bappa for making NYSC his first port of call, since arriving at the zone, Dewan assured that NYSC in the state was ready to partner EFCC on this year’s Valentine Day, 10 million-man anti-corruption walk, scheduled to take place across the country.

Dewan noted that the youth are a vital component of the society, regretting that “unfortunately, this segment has brought us much sorrow and bad name in the comity of nations through their engagement in various forms of crimes and still lay claims to be the leaders of tomorrow.”

In his remarks, Bappa noted that his visit to the NYSC was well-thought out. “It is not accidental that my first courtesy visit is in the NYSC. This is because I feel it’s extremely important to start with this place because you deal with the youth who are the engine of the society.

“I came to familiarise with you and seek your collaborations in some of our programmes, which without the youth, cannot be successful and in particular, the proposed ‘10million-Man-March-Against Corruption,’ which is expected to come up on February 14.

Bappa stated that the anti-corruption walk, which was initiated by the acting chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, was meant to create awareness of the terrible and devastating effects of corruption on Nigeria’s economy and image.

“In Nigeria today, the major problem which drives other problems is corruption. That is why we have security challenges; we have bad roads, decayed infrastructures, and other social challenges. Let us join hands to make this country a better place,” he pleaded.