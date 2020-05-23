Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

As the National Youth Service Corps scheme marks its 47th years anniversary nationwide, the Edo State Coordinator, Mr. Clement Ojo, has tasked all Corps members posted to the state to be patriotic and neutral in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Ojo who gave the charge while marking the anniversary of the scheme in Benin City, said “We will continue to advise our Corps members to be patriotic particularly, as it is an election year now and our Corps members will be part of the election that is coming and so, we will expect them to remain patriotic and be very careful.

“Then we expect them to always be security conscious”, he advised.

He said the scheme since its inception has enjoyed a very cordial relationship with the state government which can easily be seen in the way and manner the scheme has benefited immensely from the government.

“Well, the relationship with the NYSC in this state has been very cordial. Cordial in the sense and that is, you are now talking about Permanent Camp.

“It is because as we speak now now, work, development, building is ongoing at the Permanent Orientation Camp.

“And in fact, I am very sure, judging by the level of work at that particular place now that any orientation now, we can occupy the place.

“It is not only this, the state government, because of the relationship with us, any time we go to orientation camp, you will see Comrade buses, one to each local government to move our Corps members from the camp straight to the local government they are posted. It is because of our good rapport.

“Not only this, we have 150 KVA generating set that was given to us to be used at the camp that is being built now”, he said.

