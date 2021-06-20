From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The National Youths Service Corps(NYSC) has kicked off it free medical service in the rural communities in Kebbi state.

State Coordinator of the scheme in Kebbi state,Alhaji Mustapha Muhammed, Senior Staffs of the NYSC and Corps members staged an awareness rally round Tekalau Community, in Birnin Kebbi local government area of the state, to draw the public attention on the programme yesterday.

The programmes was tagged ” health initiative for rural development (HIRD) programme,and designed to treat rural dwellers free of charge irrespective of their ailments.

Speaking with newsmen,State Coordinator of the scheme in Kebbi state, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad explained that the NYSC with manpower,resources, decided to embark on the free medical service as part of it contribution to the human development.

According to him, ” NYSC is a human scheme,focuses on human development. The scheme was designed to be impacting positively on the lives of the people living in various communities..

“So,this free rural health initiative will go along way to help many people. Some people in the rural areas don’t know that they should be going to the hospitals for medical check up. They believed in Orthodox system.

” We have mobilised our resources, drugs and manpower. We felt that, there is need to contribute our quota to the communities, that is the main reason we are carrying out this free medical service “.

He added that, the Corps members are ready to treat any kind of treatment, prescribed drugs and if they cannot handle any case, they would refer such a patient to better hospital.

” For now,we can accommodate as many patients as possible we don’t have specific limit. We are ready to accommodate more than 500 patients”, he said.