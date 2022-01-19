The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, have honoured New Horizons Nigeria, leading private-sector information technology and e-business training company, and its chief executive, Tim Akano, with awards for supporting private universities and contributing to youth empowerment.

The Bowen University award plaque, which was signed by the institution’s vice-chancellor, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, and its registrar, Mr. Babatunde Adetona, was “in recognition of New Horizons’ support to the Committee of Vice-chancellors and Registrars of Private Universities of Nigeria (CVCRPUN).”

The CEO of New Horizons received NYSC’s award as “Icon of Youth Empowerment” for his relentless commitment and unparalleled passion for youth empowerment, while the company was designated by NYSC as “Critical Partner in Youth Empowerment.”

Director-general of the NYSC, Brigadier Shuaibu Ibrahim, while confirming the awards, said, “NYSC management wishes to place on record that New Horizons Systems Limited, under your able leadership as managing director/CEO, is unwavering in its commitment and support for the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development(SAED) programme of the NYSC.

“This is evident in the cost-free ICT skill/digital training from which hundreds of corps member and many NYSC SAED officers are benefiting. In view of the forgoing, the NYSC management honours you with the award of Icon of Youth Empowerment,” he said.

Akano, CEO of the training outfit, said the honours by NYSC and Bowen University were a testament of the company’s efforts to build future generations that would make Nigeria a global economic powerhouse.