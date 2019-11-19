Magnus Eze, Enugu

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra and the Anglican Diocese on the Niger are at dagger’s drawn over the Umunya temporary orientation camp and the scheme’s property there.

NYSC state Coordinator for Anambra, Mr Aremu Kehinde, Coordinator, disclosed this in an interview at NYSC permanent camp in Umuawulu, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra.

NYSC had used Progressive Secondary School, Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area owned by the Anglican Diocese on the Niger as temporary camp until October, 2019 when it relocated to its permanent camp at Umuawulu/Mbaukwu in Awka South Area.

According to Kehinde, when it became obvious that NYSC was bound to relocate this October, he wrote the bishop informing him of the plan to move out NYSC’s property out of Umunya.

“These NYSC properties in Umunya include; 1000 units of mattresses, 600 units of double bunk beds, assorted furniture items, 12 number water tanks, Kitchen utensils, large change over switch. Others are properties of the three religious bodies; Nigerian Christian Corpers’ Fellowship (NCCF), Nigerian Association of Catholic Corpers (NACC) and Muslim Corpers’ Association of Nigeria (MCAN)”, he said.

The coordinator said at first when his staff went to start the movement of the property, the supervisory Rev. Canon Marcel Emeh said that his Bishop must give order before NYSC could move its property.

He said Emeh later told them that his bishop was out of the country, insisting that nothing would be moved out until he return.