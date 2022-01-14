From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commended Captain Ibrahim M Hassan for his outstanding professional performance as the longest-serving camp commandant in the history of the scheme’s camp activities in the Kaduna orientation camp.

A copy of the commendation letter dated January 11, 2022, signed by the Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Isa Wana, was addressed to the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, recommending one of his men for higher responsibility.

According to Wana, the army officer during his leadership at the camp had on several occasions prevented the marauding bandits terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway from launching attacks on corps members and other persons at the camp located along the highway.

The commendation letter read, “I wish to commend capt I. M. Hassan who has been Camp Commandant at National Youth

Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp Kaduna from 2020 Batch B’ Stream l to 2021 Batch C Stream ll which ended December 2021.

“During the period under review Capt I. M. Hassan distinguished himself professionally, his invaluable security advise to NYSC management in the state has helped to avert a

a lot of security threats on the camp.

“He professionally countered series of intended attacks from the bandits during the

2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream ll orientation course at NYSC permanent orientation camp Sabon

Gaya, Kaduna.

“He is a core disciplinarian and has brought this to bear on the entire camp community. He coordinated effectively the synergy amongst the security agencies on camp.

“He professionally managed the relationship between soldiers, other camp officials and

Corps members effectively.

“He has been camp commandant consecutively for seven orientation camps from 2020 Batch ‘B Stream l to December 2021, a feat no officer has been able to achieve in the history of NYSC orientation programme in Kaduna State.

“Given the above outstanding performances, I write to commend Capt 1. M. Hassan is a disciplined, courageous and visionary officer. He will stand out in higher responsibilities”, the coordinator wrote.