From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen MK Fadah, has stated that the scheme would remain “resolute, concerned and committed about the wellbeing of the rural poor”.

He stated this today during the swearing-in ceremony of Corps Members of 2022 Batch C Stream 1 which was held nationwide.

Represented in Rivers State by the State Coordinator, George Mfongang, Fadah explained that the NYSC scheme will always make the wellbeing of the rural poor its top priority through the provision of easy access to free and qualitative health care as captured in the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) initiative.

He encouraged the Corps members to take seriously, the “opportunity provided by the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme in order to become self-employed rather than elusive white-collar jobs seekers.”

The NYSC Chief Executive further charged the Corps members to make themselves available for the SAED training on camp, especially as management would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to support those who take the training seriously.

He emphasized the need for them to key into the objectives of the noble NYSC scheme which is the promotion of national unity and integration.

Concluding, General Fadah implored the Corps members to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm displayed in the camp while remaining compliant with the rules and regulations of the scheme in order to have a successful orientation course exercise and a hitch-free service year.

Earlier, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi represented by Justice Mark Chuku, had administered the Oath of National Pledge and Allegiance to the Corps members.

A total of 1,650 Corps members were sworn in Rivers State in the low-key ceremony.