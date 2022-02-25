Mr Ibrahim Tukur, Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Adamawa, has commended Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, for approving perimeter fencing of the permanent orientation camp, Damare.

Tukur, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Yola on Friday, also commended the governor over the ongoing 4.6 kilometers access road project in the camp.

He said that the road project, if completed would ease the hardship being faced by corps members and other people in the area.

“We are elated at the twin projects of the ongoing 4.6km road construction to the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Damare.

“As well as Fintiri’s gracious approval of the construction of concrete perimeter fence for the orientation camp”, he said.

According to him, the fence will go a long way towards improving security of corps members in the camp.

The interventions, he said, clearly demonstrated Fintiri’s love and passion for the NYSC as well as his practical appreciation of the corps members’ contribution to the overall development of state.

The coordinator further thanked stakeholders and urged them to continue supporting the scheme for development of the state and country at large. (NAN)