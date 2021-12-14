By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Worried about the high cost of housing in Lagos State, the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) State Coordinator, Mr Eddy Megwa, made an impassioned appeal on Tuesday to landlords in Lagos to assist corps members by reducing the cost of house rent.

Megwa, who spoke at the closing ceremony for 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream 2 corps members, pleaded with the landlords in Lagos that, if it is possible, they should offer corps members free accommodation, saying the NYSC will recognize them for providing free house to serving corps members.

He used the occasion to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for giving NYSC a strong veritable position and appreciated the Director General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, for his support and encouragement to corps members welfare.

“On rent in Lagos State, I make a passionate appeal to the landlords in the state to reduce their rent for corps members. They left their various home to [come to] Lagos on a national assignment. I beg landlords to reduce or offer free rent to corps members,” he said.

“We are all aware that house rent in Lagos is on the increase. Some of the corps members go back to their parents to ask for money for accommodation. Places of their primary assignment are supposed to provide accommodation but this is hardly available.”

Megwa said for 21 days, the corps members participated in the training, paramilitary exercise, lectures, social co-existence and ability to interact among themselves, adding “we are satisfied with your conduct and are sending you to the larger society.”

According to him, the sacrifices of the youths in the country can not be overemphasized. He acknowledged that the youths have made their marks in all spheres.

The NYSC coordinator charged the 2,116 corps members to go out and serve the nation by contributing their quota to nation-building.

He also tasked the corps members to apply the training acquired in the camp to contribute to the development of Lagos State during their primary assignment.

Megwa lauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for making the camp conducive for corps members. He said the state NYSC permanent camp will soon become a thing of reality.

The coordinator advised corps members to be mindful of their health and keep to COVID-19 protocols at their primary assignment.

He also warned them to obey rules and regulations at their primary assignment, stating any attempt to breach it will be met with sanction.

