The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it has created 11 centres for verification of results and other documents of foreign trained graduates.

The information is in a statement by the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, on Thursday in Abuja.

She stated that the scheme devised new strategies of verifying the certificates and other documents submitted for mobilisation with effect

from 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 Service Year.

She noted that the management of the scheme approved such verification centres across the six geopolitical zones in the country, namely:

Lagos and Osun for South West; Rivers and Edo for South South and Enugu, and Abia for South East.

Others are Bauchi and Adamawa for North East; Kano and Sokoto for North West and the Federal Capital Territory for North Central.

The scheme, therefore, advised foreign trained prospective corps members “to physically present themselves with original copies of their

degree certificates, transcripts and travel documents for verification.

“The prospective corps members must have successfully registered on the NYSC portal and chose a Physical Verification Centre.

“The verification exercise will start from Oct. 21 to Oct. 26, 2019.

“Only those who present themselves for verification will be assigned call-up numbers, and be allowed to participate in the orientation

course.”

Adeyemi also stated that from 2020, in-camp verification of documents would no longer be allowed.

Meanwhile, the NYSC had so far arrested over 95 corps members for presenting fake certificates during mobilisation.

The Director-General of the Corps, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this during the 2019 Batch “C” pre-mobilisation

workshop held in Minna on Wednesday. (NAN