The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, has commiserated with the family of late Chiwendu Alago, a corps member who died recently in Bayelsa.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, on Saturday in Abuja.

Megwa said that Fadah visited the deceased’s family at their residence in Umuahia, Abia state.

According to him, Alago who was an indigene of Umudim Ngodo Isuochi, Umunneochie Local Government Area of Abia State, was a serving corps member deployed to Bayelsa.

He said that Fadah, who was saddened by the incident, urged them to take solace in God while he prayed that God should grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He added that Alago died when her services were needed as part of her contributions to national development.

“Kindly accept our condolences on behalf of the NYSC family,” Fadah said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the immediate elder brother of the deceased, Alago Chidera thanked Fadah for his love and also for standing by the family in her moment of grief. (NAN)