The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged Corps members to be security conscious and report suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

Ibrahim made the call on Wednesday during the swearing in ceremony for the 2022 Batch “A” Stream II Corps members at the Wailo Orientation Camp in Ganjuwa Local Government Areea of Bauchi State.

According to him, one of the major objectives of the scheme is the promotion of national unity and integration, hence, their deployment away from their states of origin.

Represented by Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Ibrahim said the move would not only offer them the opportunity for broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere of friendship, peace, harmony and shared vision of a great and prosperous country.

“You are strongly advise to be security conscious at all times, and to report any suspicious characters or activities around you to the appropriate authorities.

“Let me also remind you that the oath of allegiance you have taken today is significant, as it is expected to guide your conduct in the service year as well as have an everlasting influence on your life after service.

“You are also enjoin to familiarise yourselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the bye-laws,” he said.

The D-G admonished the Corps members to avail themselves of the opportunities of the scheme’s Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, to enable them to learn trades and become self-reliant.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, and urged them to strictly adhere to the outlined preventive measures such as physical distancing, wearing of face mask and the use of hand washing facilities provided at strategic locations in the camp.

“I would like to express appreciation of the support of the Federal, State and Local Governments as well as security agencies, traditional rulers, Corps employers and other stakeholders, especially in areas of security and general welfare of Corps Members,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,714 of the 2,200 Corps members deployed to the state completed their registration at the swearing-in ceremony. (NAN)