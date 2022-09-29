The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, has urged state governments to continually upgrade orientation camp facilities.

He made the appeal at the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Pre-Orientation Course Workshop on Wednesday in Abuja,

The workshop brought all stakeholders together to review the conduct of previous orientation courses with a view to mapping out strategies for improved performance..

It has its theme as “Exploring Effective Stakeholders Collaboration for Improved Orientation Programme. ”

Fadah also urged that the state governments to also make all other necessary logistic provisions.

He commended the Federal Government and all stakeholders of the scheme for keeping faith with the NYSC.

The director-general also appealed for the continued support of the stakeholders to enhance the operations of the scheme.

“At this juncture, I wish to express our profound gratitude to the Federal Government for its abiding faith in the scheme as demonstrated through constant provision of funds for the smooth conduct of our operations.

“We also thank state governments for their support, the FCT Administration, traditional rulers, security agencies and other stakeholders in the territory for their immense support.”

Fadah said that the scheme recognised the importance of the roles of all stakeholders in the scheme and that they were all already working together for the successful conduct of the forthcoming 2022 Batch ‘C’ Orientation Course.

The Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr Ahmed Ikaka, said that the workshop was organised to prepare for the forth-coming 2022 Batch ‘C’ Streams One and Two orientation courses.

He added that at the end of the workshop, far-reaching resolutions that would guide the execution of the forthcoming orientation course would be agreed upon.

The Minister, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Muhammad Bello, said that the modest achievements as of the territory was attributable to the cooperation and support from others, including the services rendered by the corps members deployed to the territory.

Represented by the Acting Director, Youth Department, Mr Musa Lai, he assured the scheme of the administration’s continuos partnership with the Scheme for the successful implementation of its lofty programmes.

“I am aware that this programme is aimed at appraising your previous orientation exercises with a view to addressing identified challenges and evolving strategies for continuous improvement.

“This clearly attests to the fact that NYSC is not only a proactive Agency, but also one which values stakeholders’ roles in the success of its mandate”, he added.