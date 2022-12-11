From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare has hailed facilities as the Delta State National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

Dare commended the state government for intervening by providing facilities at the camp, noting that the camp will now be recommended as template for the development of facilities in other NYSC camps across the country.

He spoke during a one-day working visit to the camp at the weekend.

Inspecting facilities at the camp, Dare said as the NYSC marks 50 years of it’s existence in few weeks time, it would not be appropriate for camps to be struggling for facilities.

The Minister however said Delta State Government has done well in building facilities at the camp.

He noted that the completed 700-capacity female hostel and the ongoing construction of another 700-capacity male hostel is commendable.

According to him, the Delta State NYSC Orientation Camp model with adequate accommodation for corps members is needed in other states.

He said with the facilities at the camp, corp members would be trained in different sports activities during their orientation course to discover yalents.

Therefore, Dare said he would advice the NYSC headquarter to get the template and model of Delta NYSC camp so that they can have functional camps across the country.

“The youth commissioner, Mr. Ifeanyi Egwunyenga told me that the state use the camp for other activities when corps members are not in the camp for community and state programme,” Dare stated.

Acting Director General of NYSC, Mrs. Christy Uba said the scheme has been engaging Corp members since 2012 in skills acquisition, adding that it has been helping them to become self reliant.