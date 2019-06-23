Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has restated its commitment in ensuring that members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state for the mandatory one-year service acquire vocational skills that will make them self-reliant and employers of labour.

The government said its flagship programmes on youth and women empowerment will be very much accessible in consolidating the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of NYSC.

The state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa restated this commitment during the swearing-in ceremony of corps members posted to the state for the 2019 Batch ‘B’ (stream one) service year at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government and chairman of NYSC governing board, Chiedu Ebie, the governor advised the corps members to take advantage of the orientation course to learn vocational skills that will enable them make positive impacts socially and economically.