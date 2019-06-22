Paul Osuyi, Asaba

DELTA State Government has its commitment in ensuring that members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state for the mandatory one year service acquire vocational skills that will make them self-reliant and employers of labour.

The government said its flagship programmes on youth and women empowerment will be very much accessible in consolidating the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of NYSC.

The state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa restated this commitment during the swearing-in ceremony of corps members posted to the state for the 2019 batch ‘B’ (stream one) service year at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state. Represented by the Secretary to the State Government and chairman of NYSC governing board, Chiedu Ebie, the governor advised the corps members to take advantage of the orientation course to learn vocational skills that will enable them make positive impacts socially and economically. Okowa said the management of NYSC took deliberate steps to introduce the SAED programme into the orientation course for the benefit of corps members. “The programme is in place to give you the opportunity to acquire skills that would ultimately make you self employed and an employer of labour. I implore you to take this opportunity seriously. “You may also take advantage of the state government’s skills acquisition programme to sharpen your skills after you leave this orientation camp. Government will continue to create the enabling environment for youths to maximise their potentials for self-realisation and self-actualisation,” he added. Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Benjamin Omotade had disclosed that a total of 2,394 corps members the batch ‘B’ stream one have fully register before the swearing-in ceremony. Omotade said the figure comprised of 1,187 males and 1,207 females.

He explained that the orientation course which is the first of the four cardinal programmes of the scheme, was designed as an entry point of graduate youths into the elitist corps.

Omotade said the course is meant to expose participants and build them up physically and mentally to surmount the challenges of the service year.

He therefore urged corps members to apply themselves fully with the various activities including lectures, drills, physical training and games, in order to get the best of the training strategies.

“So, I call on you my dear corps members to make good use of your time in this camp. This is once in a life time opportunity and experience. Camp activities are designed to be participatory. Therefore, I call on you to join committees and contribute your quota to make the orientation a success,” Omotade admonished.