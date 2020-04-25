Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has dismissed speculations that it is planning to donate the corps members’ monthly stipends for April and May as contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, dismissed the report making waves on the social media as mischievous, urging corps members to disregard it as fake news.

She assured that payment of April stipend would be paid without the usual gathering for clearance.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to fake news directed at corps members, and purported to have been issued by the Director-General, conveying to them that their monthly stipends for April and May would be contributed to the fight against COVID-19.

“It will be recalled that a similar mischievous story had earlier been bandied on the social media in February, 2020. Management wishes to advise all corps members to disregard the poorly written story in its entirety, as there is no iota of truth in it. The story emanated from a fake source.”

“It is equally imperative to add that there shall not be Clearance for the month of May, 2020. The system shall generate automatic clearance for everyone”.

The management further commended corps medical personnel working tirelessly with medical teams across the country to save lives as well as Corps Engineers that fabricated pedal-operated machine dispensing sanitiser, water and soap.

Enugu govt pays 25% allowance to all health workers

The Enugu State Government has disclosed that it has paid additional 25 percent COVID-19 allowance for all health workers in the state as incentive for them.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the allowance, represents 25 percent of the basic salaries of the health workers as recently approved by the State Executive Council (EXCO).

This is even as he announced the payment of April salaries to all public servants in the state as part of the measures to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.