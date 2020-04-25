Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has dismissed speculations that it is planning to donate the corps members monthly stipends for April and May as contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

The scheme in a statement issued in Abuja by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, lamented that similar mischievous report was earlier bandied on the social media in the month of February, this year.

Urging the corps members to disregard the poorly written fake report in its entirety, as there is no iota of truth in it, the management announced that the payment of April stipend shall be effected without the usual gathering for clearance.

Tagged ‘Re: NYSC suspends allowance for the months of April and May for all corps members’, the management commended corps medical personnel working tirelessly with medical teams across the country to save lives.

“The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to a fake news, directed at corps members, and purported to have been issued by the Director-General, conveying to them that their monthly stipends for April and May would be contributed to the fight against COVID-19.

“It will be recalled that a similar mischievous story had earlier been bandied on the social media in February, 2020. Management wishes to advise all corps members to disregard the poorly written story in its entirety, as there is no iota of truth in it. The story emanated from a fake source.

“It is important to note that payment of monthly stipend for the month of April shall be effected without the usual gathering for Clearance, in keeping with the rule of social distancing.

“It is equally imperative to add that there shall not be Clearance for the month of May, 2020. The system shall generate automatic clearance for everyone”.

“Management appreciates the contributions of Corps Members across the country in the fight against the pandemic”.

“Special commendation once again goes to corps medical personnel working tirelessly with medical teams across the country to save lives; and Corps Engineers that fabricated pedal-operated machine dispensing sanitiser, water and soap”, the statement quoted DG’said earlier directive.

“The various Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) groups, working day and night to produce face masks, sanitisers and liquid soap, donated to the Federal and State Governments, in addition to communities, in order to contain the spread of the virus are not left out of the commendation.

“Management remains very proud of you. In the same vein, you are urged to sustain and deepen this fervour for national development, even after we have won the battle against COVID-19.

“Rest assured, the welfare of corps members shall continue to be given top priority by management at all times. As the battle against Coronavirus rages in the country and the globe, you are enjoined to continue making your safety top priority,” the management assured in the statement.

Admonishing them, the management warned: “Always stay tuned to our traditional and new media platforms for genuine information.

“Please, remember to always abide by the safety protocols of observing good hygiene, which includes among others-proper washing of hands with soap and water for at least forty seconds, use of hand sanitiser; social distancing; and as much as possible staying at home.

“The battle against COVID-19 shall be won, if we all stay focused and approach it with a single mind. Stay safe,” the management warned in the statement.