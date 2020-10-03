Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has dismissed a report that it is planning to mobilise Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) for October 27.

In a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the Corps warned prospective members and the general public to kindly disregard the news in its entirety.

The management of the Corps maintained that though all protocol measures have been put in place in all the 37 orientation camps across the country, however, it is still waiting for the Federal Government go ahead directive from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to commence mobilisation.

According to the statement:

‘The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to news circulating on social media, that we are planning to mobilise.

‘The said release states that arising from a purported meeting, Orientation Course shall resume October 27, 2020, with Batch “A” Stream 2, which it added has further been subdivided into Batches “A” and “B”.

‘Management hereby conveys that the news release is fake. Prospective corps members and the public are therefore enjoined to kindly disregard the news in its entirety,’ it warned.

However, giving an update of the mobilisation, the scheme’s management noted: ‘management has been working with the PTF on COVID-19 in order to ensure the reopening of NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide, which the PTF had earlier tied to the resumption of educational institutions in the country.

‘It is imperative to state that the Scheme has ensured that all the COVID-19 safety protocols incidental to safe hosting of Orientation programmes are in place in all its 37 orientation camps.

‘Note also that some precautionary safety measures already adopted by the Scheme had earned it the commendation of the PTF.

While the NYSC sincerely appreciates the patience so far shown by the PCMs who have waited for over six months to be called-up for participation in the Scheme, it equally empathises with them over the unanticipated disruption of their programmes, resulting from COVID-19 pandemic.

‘However, the Corps is highly optimistic that the federal government, through the PTF will soon give approval for the full resumption of camping.

‘Meanwhile, continue to stay safe and stay tuned to NYSC’s Traditional and New media platforms for authentic information,’ the statement read.