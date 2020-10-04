Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme (NYSC) has dismissed media reports that it is planning to mobilise Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) for October 27.

In a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the scheme warned prospective corps members and the public to kindly disregard the news in its entirety.

The management of the scheme maintained that though all protocol measures had been put in place in all the 37 orientation camps across the country, however, it was still waiting to get directive from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to commence mobilisation.

The NYSC statement read in part: “The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to a news story circulating on the social media that we are planning to mobilise. The said release stated that arising from a purported meeting, orientation course shall resume on October 27, 2020, with Batch “A” Stream 2, which it added has further been subdivided into Batches “A” and “B.”