The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has refuted alleged posting of Corp members to churches and mosques in Ondo State, describing the allegation as ploy to ridicule the organization.

In a statement issued in Akure yesterday by the Public Relations Officer of the NYSC in the state, Mr Semion Bankole the organization said it was against the laws guiding the NYSC to post Corp members to religious institutions and urged members of the public to discountenance the allegation.

Bankole who insisted that none of the Corp members posted to the state was deployed to any religious institution contrary to the insinuation making the rounds in the state, cautioned rumour mongers against act that could cause religious crisis.

He said “ordinarily, one would have ignored the report trending in the social media as a figment of the writer’s imagination but as a responsible corporate organization, we do not treat any matter regarding or relating to our esteemed and patriotic corps members with levity.

“The story is not only untrue but mischievous, misleading and contained fallacies capable of tarnishing the good image the Secreteriat is enjoying in the public eye.

“Ondo State cannot work at crossroads with the directives or policy of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme where it is clearly stated that no corps member should be posted to religious organisations. We have never done so and we do not intend to compromise on this very sensitive posting policy.

“I wish to state categorically that apart from the four key areas which the policy is clear and unambiguous about, other areas we deploy Corp members to, because of their voluntary nature of assignment are Non Governmental and Cultural Organisations.

” I wish to add that any posting done in error or contrary to the established policy is reversed immediately it is brought to the notice of the management,” he added.