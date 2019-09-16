Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has denied alleged posting of corps members to churches and mosques in Ondo State, describing the allegation as ploy to ridicule the organisation.

NYSC Public Relations Officer, Semion Bankole, in a statement in Akure, yesterday, urged the public to discountenance the allegation.

Bankole, who insisted none of the corps members posted to the state, was deployed to any religious institution contrary to insinuation making the rounds in the state, cautioned rumour mongers against act that could cause religious crisis.

He said: “Ordinarily, one would have ignored the report trending in the social media as a figment of the writer’s imagination, but as a responsible organisation, we do not treat any matter regarding or relating to our corps members with levity.

“The story is not only untrue but mischievous, misleading and contained fallacies capable of tarnishing the good image the secretariat is enjoying in the public eye.

“Ondo State cannot work at crossroads with the directives or policy of NYSC scheme where it is clearly stated that no corps member should be posted to religious organisations. We have never done so and we do not intend to compromise on this very sensitive posting policy.

“I wish to state that apart from the four key areas, which the policy is clear and unambiguous about, other areas we deploy corps members to, because of their voluntary nature of assignment are non-governmental and cultural organisations.

“I wish to add that any posting done in error or contrary to the established policy is reversed immediately it is brought to the notice of the management.”

In another development, a cleric, Adewale Giwa, has appealed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to reduce tuition of the state-owned tertiary institutions.

The state government had increased the school fees by about 200 percent in 2017, saying the initial rates operated under the previous administration were unsustainable.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Yemi Olowolabi, said Governor Akeredolu and some stakeholders met to review the fees where it was collectively agreed that the students should pay between 80,000 and N150,000 per session.