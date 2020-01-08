Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has dismissed reports that a corps member was among the victims of the shooting incident in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State this week.

In the statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the management of the scheme, maintained that the confirmation came after the meeting between the state co-odinator and the commissioner of police.

Describing the report as phantom and misleading, the scheme’s management urged the public to disregard the report in its entirety.

According to statement, “the management of NYSC wishes to inform the public that contrary to reports making the rounds that a corps member was among the victims of a shooting incident that occurred in Yenagoa, on Monday, January 6, 2020, nothing of such happened to any serving corps member in the state.

“It is pertinent to state that a visit to the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police by the NYSC State Coordinator, Lizzy Ojugo, so as to find out the true identity of the victims indicated that no corps member was involved.

“Gratifyingly, a similar visit to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa by the state coordinator to personally see the victims for proper identification further validated our position.

“The public, particularly NYSC stakeholders should disregard the phantom story in its entirety as it is very misleading.

“Management wishes to assure stakeholders that as the corps collaborate with security agencies in the state; it shall continue to remain alive to its responsibilities by placing a high premium on the lives of corps members in the state and the nation at large,” the statement read.