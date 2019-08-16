The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,400 corps members to Gombe State for the 2019 Batch B Stream II orientation course.

Mr David Markson, the NYSC State Coordinator, disclosed this in a statement signed by Margaret Dakama, Head of the Public Relations unit of the corps in the state on Friday in Gombe.

Markson said the orientation course at the NYSC temporary orientation camp, Science Technical College Amada, KM 21 Gombe – Bauchi Highway, would last for three weeks.

According to him, registration and documentation of the prospective corps members will commence at the camp on Aug. 20 and last till midnight of Wednesday, Aug. 21.

“Prospective corps members are therefore expected to report to camp on time before the portal closes,” he said

Markson added that swearing-in ceremony would be on Aug. 22 and closing ceremony Sept. 9.

He advised the prospective corps members not to deface their uniforms in any form.

“In the same vein, Management of the scheme has observed the growing trend of defacement of the NYSC uniform and improper dressing by corps members.

“Prospective corps members are advised not to deface the uniform either by slim fitting, use of rubber band at the helm of the khaki trouser or cutting it to three-quarter.

“They must be ready to be properly dressed for all occasions and functions as leaders of tomorrow and role models to millions of youth in the country,” he stated.

He further solicited the support and cooperation of all stakeholders for a successful and hitch-free orientation. (NAN)