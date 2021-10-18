The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says it has deployed 1,500 corps members for the 2021 Batch C, Stream 1 Orientation Course to Bauchi State.

Mr Aliyu Suleiman, the Spokesman of the scheme disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Bauchi.

Suleiman said the orientation for the corps members would hold from Oct. 20 to Nov. 9, at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, prospective corps members would only be allowed into the camp after being certified COVID-19 negative by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

He said that any corps member who tested positive would be refer to the NCDC isolation centre outside the orientation camp for treatment, adding that only 200 persons would be registred per day.

“Registration dates have been assigned to all prospective corps members to avoid overcrowding.

“A total of 200 persons will be allowed for registration per day.

“Participants are advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC.

“Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC bye-laws,” he said.

Suleiman urged the corps members to be punctual, diligent, and comply with the camp’s acceptable dress code, warning that defaulters would be sanctioned.

“Corps members are advised to strictly adhere to the camp accepted dress code, whether physical training kits with NYSC crested vest, khaki, trousers, jungle boots, customised stockings, face cap, and belt or ceremonial dress.

“Negligence of the NYSC dressing code will not be tolerated,” he said.

He said that the number of corps members for Batch C, stream II had not been released from Abuja, but their registration would commence on Nov. 24 at the orientation camp. (NAN)

