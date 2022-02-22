The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,700 Corps members to Bauchi State for the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Orientation Course.

The Scheme’s Coordinator, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Bauchi.

Abubakar said the orientation exercise would hold from Feb. 23 to March 15, at the NYSC permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

He said that prospective Corps members would only be allowed into the camp after being certified COVID-19 negative by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Coordinator said that any Corps member who tested positive for COVID-19 would be referred to the NCDC isolation centre outside the camp for treatment.

“Only 200 persons would be registered per day, while registration dates have been assigned to each prospective Corps member to avoid overcrowding.

“Participants are advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC.

“All the corps members need to be punctual, diligent and should comply with the camp’s acceptable dress code,” he said.

Abubakar, however, warned that defaulters would be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC bylaws, adding that negligence of the dressing code would not be tolerated. (NAN)