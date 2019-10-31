The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 2, 200 prospective corps members to Kwara for the one year mandatory national service.

The orientation course will take place at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.

Mr Dipo Morakinyo, the NYSC Public Relations Officer in Kwara, in a statement issued on Thursday in Ilorin, said that the orientation course would hold between Nov. 5 and Nov. 25.

He said registration of the prospective Corps members would take place on the 5th and 6th of November, 2019, at the orientation camp’s Multiple Purpose Hall, by 8a.m daily.

According to him, the camp would be closed for registration on the midnight of Nov. 6, while the corps members would be sworn in on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Morakinyo added that all logistics and other necessary materials needed to execute a hitch-free orientation exercise in the state have been adequately put in place.

According to him, the orientation camp is wearing a new look because most of the facilities have been given a face lift in preparation for the exercise.

“The camp has been properly cleared and fumigated against reptiles and mosquitoes,” he said.

Morakinyo added that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq would declare the orientation course open as well as deliver President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech.

“The Chief Judge of the state will also be at the ceremony to administer the oath of allegiance to the newly mobilised corps members.

“The State Coordinator further inform the general public that all the collaborating agencies partnering with the scheme have been duly contacted.

“Most especially, the security personnel are expected to be on camp and its environs 48hours before the actual commencement of the exercise.

“The scheme also appeals to the good people of Kwara, to warmly receive the new corps members, who are just being deployed to the state for their one year mandatory national service,” Morakinyo said.

He appealed to the general public, particularly, the transport unions and all the commuters in the state, to join the NYSC by warmly receiving these new entrants to the state of harmony. (NAN)