The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Tuesday said 2000 corps members would partake in the 2020 batch ‘A’ stream 1 orientation course in Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Principal Information Officer of NYSC in the state, Ajetunmobi Abimbola-Joyce, on behalf of the State Coodinator, Alhaji Isa Wana.

The statement said orientation course of the 2000 prospective corps members would hold from March 10 to 30, 2020, at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Sabon Gayan, along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

“The Swearing-in Ceremony for the course participants would take place on March 12 which would be presided by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

“The Chief Judge of Kaduna State, Justice Mohammed Bello would administer the oath of allegiance on the prospective Corps Members.”

The statement called on employers who desired the services of corps members to apply and indicate the number, course, and discipline they require and also indicate the welfare provision put in place for the corps members.(NAN)