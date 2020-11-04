Sola Ojo, Kaduna

After several months of skeletal services orchestrated by COVID-19, the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed a total of 650 prospective Corps members to Kaduna State.

The 2020 Batch ‘B Stream IA orientation course has been scheduled to hold nationwide from Tuesday, November 10 to Monday, November 30 2020.

Assistant Chief Information Officer, Ms Ajetunmobi Abimbola in a statement on Tuesday said, the swearing-in for the batch is scheduled for Monday, November 16 by 9:30 In the morning.

According to Abimbola, “here in Kaduna State, (650) prospective Corps members are expected to take part in the induction programme at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Sabon Gaya, Chikun local government, Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, Kaduna,

“The Swearing-in Ceremony for the course participants will take place on Monday, 16 November 2020 by 9:30 am.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai will preside over the event as the Special Guest of Honour, while the Honourable Chief Judge of Kaduna State, Justice Mohammed Lawal Bello will administer the Oath of Allegiance on the prospective Corps members

“Employers who desire the services of Corps members should apply now and state the number of Corps members, course/discipline required and the welfare provision put in place for them,” she added.